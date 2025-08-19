Lane House / CORE Cluster

-
Architects: CORE Cluster
- Area: 850 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Chalermwat Wongchompoo | Sofography
-
Lead Architects: Methaporn Chittrayanont
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to parks and other public spaces was restricted, the Lane House was conceived with the intention of creating an outdoor exercise space. The building's program requires integrating a sports area, cycling or running track, into various functions of the house. This raises the question of the optimal layout for maximizing the cycling/running track's length while integrating it with 850 square meters of functions withina 640-square-meter plot.