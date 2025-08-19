Lane House / CORE Cluster

+ 26

Category: Houses

Interior Design: CORE Cluster

Landscape Architecture: CORE Cluster

City: Khet Bang Kho Laem

Country: Thailand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to parks and other public spaces was restricted, the Lane House was conceived with the intention of creating an outdoor exercise space. The building's program requires integrating a sports area, cycling or running track, into various functions of the house. This raises the question of the optimal layout for maximizing the cycling/running track's length while integrating it with 850 square meters of functions withina 640-square-meter plot.