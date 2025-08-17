Sky Migratory Bird Observatory Residence / HAS design and research

+ 16

Category: Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee

Design Team: Saralchana Pueakhachen, Jiamin Yang

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Zhenggiuwei Lighting Design Inc.

City: Dali

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dali, Yunnan Province in southwestern China, Erhai Lake is renowned for its ever-changing seasonal landscapes and the rich biodiversity nurtured by its expansive shoreline. Its exceptional ecological environment makes it an ideal stopover and feeding ground for migratory birds on their long annual journeys.