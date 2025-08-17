Sky Migratory Bird Observatory Residence / HAS design and research

•
Dali, China
-
Architects: HAS design and research
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Jenchieh Hung, Kulthida Songkittipakdee
- Design Team: Saralchana Pueakhachen, Jiamin Yang
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Zhenggiuwei Lighting Design Inc.
- City: Dali
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Dali, Yunnan Province in southwestern China, Erhai Lake is renowned for its ever-changing seasonal landscapes and the rich biodiversity nurtured by its expansive shoreline. Its exceptional ecological environment makes it an ideal stopover and feeding ground for migratory birds on their long annual journeys.