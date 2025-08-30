Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Yixing Study Space / Atelier d'More

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Retail Interiors
Nanjing, China
  • Architects: Atelier d'More
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  208
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Langxing Zhou
© Langxing Zhou

Text description provided by the architects. Suspended high above in an office tower in Nanjing's Xinjiekou district, a spiritual vessel engages in quiet dialogue with the city. The moment you push open the glass door, the city's roar is instantly stripped away, revealing an organic system woven from birch wood, fabric, and light. Atelier d'More reconstructs the learning space of the contemporary urbanite through an architectural lens, composing a symphony of spatial narrative and bodily perception in the sky, over a hundred meters above ground.

Atelier d'More
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Yixing Study Space / Atelier d'More" 30 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033064/yixing-study-space-atelier-dmore> ISSN 0719-8884

