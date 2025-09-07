SS2 Apartment / Wuuu Studio

+ 22

Year: 2025

Text description provided by the architects. The idea of radical transformation on typical homes has informed most of our works and has continued so in the design of this apartment in the SS2 neighborhood of Petaling Jaya. Designing for a young couple who are Japan lovers, we deliberately created a modern Japanese living experience from the get-go, characterised by a series of spatial revelations at points of interest, stimulated by contrasts and contradictions. The apartment foyer was turned into a shadowy Zen-inspired garden with brushed cement walls and a compact artificial garden. From the foyer, the immediate living space that succeeds the entry, in stark difference, is an open, sun-flooded living area.