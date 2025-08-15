The Turahalli House / ShoulderTap

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: ShoulderTap
- Area: 3700 ft²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Rahul Palagani - Studio Nara
Text description provided by the architects. The Turahalli House, a residence for a family of three, is located in the quiet suburbs of southern Bangalore. This 30 feet by 40 feet plot is part of a planned neighbourhood by the government with proximity and views of the Turahalli forest. The relatively smaller size of the plot and a brief from the client for an airy and spacious home were contradictory, and hence part of the challenge for us.