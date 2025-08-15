Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  The Turahalli House / ShoulderTap

The Turahalli House / ShoulderTap

© Rahul Palagani - Studio Nara

Houses
Thurahalli, India
The Turahalli House / ShoulderTap - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Rahul Palagani - Studio Nara

Text description provided by the architects. The Turahalli House, a residence for a family of three, is located in the quiet suburbs of southern Bangalore. This 30 feet by 40 feet plot is part of a planned neighbourhood by the government with proximity and views of the Turahalli forest. The relatively smaller size of the plot and a brief from the client for an airy and spacious home were contradictory, and hence part of the challenge for us.

ShoulderTap
Concrete

Residential Architecture, Houses, India

Materials and Tags

Concrete
"The Turahalli House / ShoulderTap" 15 Aug 2025.

