World
DOM House / DAO studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hanoi, Vietnam
  • Architects: DAO studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bui Xuan Quy
  • Lead Architects: Dao Xuan Thanh
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Hoang Tung, Dang Khoa, Hoang Huyen
  • Technical Team: Tien Linh
  • City: Hanoi
  • Country: Vietnam
DOM House / DAO studio - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Bui Xuan Quy

Text description provided by the architects. DOM is a villa located on the outskirts of Hanoi, designed as a weekend retreat for an extended family — a permanent residence for the grandparents, with space for children and grandchildren to visit and relax. The site itself is unique: a narrow frontage that expands toward the rear, forming a distinctive T-shape. From the beginning, both the client and our team agreed that the house should include a large garden. Living spaces and primary views were oriented inward to enhance privacy and minimize the impact of traffic noise from the street.

