DOM House / DAO studio

Category: Houses

Design Team: Hoang Tung, Dang Khoa, Hoang Huyen

Technical Team: Tien Linh

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. DOM is a villa located on the outskirts of Hanoi, designed as a weekend retreat for an extended family — a permanent residence for the grandparents, with space for children and grandchildren to visit and relax. The site itself is unique: a narrow frontage that expands toward the rear, forming a distinctive T-shape. From the beginning, both the client and our team agreed that the house should include a large garden. Living spaces and primary views were oriented inward to enhance privacy and minimize the impact of traffic noise from the street.