Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. France
  5. SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov

SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov

Save

SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov - Image 2 of 12SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov - Exterior PhotographySoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov - Image 4 of 12SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov - Exterior PhotographySoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures
France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov - Image 2 of 12
© Nikita Subbotin

Text description provided by the architects. SoftPower is a visual allusion to sandbags - objects deeply rooted in the imagery of war zones and natural disasters. Typically used for urgent protection and defense, they symbolize fear, pressure, and resistance. But in this work, they are stripped of weight. Instead of sand - air. Instead of threat - silence.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gregory Orekhov
Office

Materials

SteelPlastic

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureFrance

Materials and Tags

SteelPlasticProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureFrance
Cite: "SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov" 24 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033030/softpower-installation-gregory-orekhov> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Check the latest SwingsCheck the latest SwingsCheck the latest Swings

Check the latest Swings

Top #Tags