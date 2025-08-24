SoftPower Installation / Gregory Orekhov

-
Architects: Gregory Orekhov
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nikita Subbotin
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Dimensions: 7 m diameter x 3 m height
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. SoftPower is a visual allusion to sandbags - objects deeply rooted in the imagery of war zones and natural disasters. Typically used for urgent protection and defense, they symbolize fear, pressure, and resistance. But in this work, they are stripped of weight. Instead of sand - air. Instead of threat - silence.