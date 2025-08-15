Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Freihaus / Gockel Architects

Freihaus / Gockel Architects

Save

Freihaus / Gockel Architects - Interior Photography, ChairFreihaus / Gockel Architects - Interior PhotographyFreihaus / Gockel Architects - Exterior PhotographyFreihaus / Gockel Architects - Image 5 of 22Freihaus / Gockel Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Brisbane, Australia
  • Architects: Gockel Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  290
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andy Macpherson
  • Lead Architects: David Gockel
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Architecture: LARC
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Westera Partners
  • General Constructing: Candour Builders
  • City: Brisbane
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Freihaus / Gockel Architects - Exterior Photography
© Andy Macpherson

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Brisbane's inner-city suburb of Bardon, the "Freihaus" involved significant alterations and additions to a traditional pre-war house on a small lot. The owners sought a flexible home that responds to the evolving needs of contemporary living while emphasizing passive climatic control and ample natural light. A key desire was to create a strong visual connection between the main internal space and the pool terrace.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Gockel Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Freihaus / Gockel Architects" 15 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033027/freihaus-gockel-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags