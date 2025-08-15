Freihaus / Gockel Architects

+ 17

Category: Houses

Landscape Architecture: LARC

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Westera Partners

General Constructing: Candour Builders

City: Brisbane

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Brisbane's inner-city suburb of Bardon, the "Freihaus" involved significant alterations and additions to a traditional pre-war house on a small lot. The owners sought a flexible home that responds to the evolving needs of contemporary living while emphasizing passive climatic control and ample natural light. A key desire was to create a strong visual connection between the main internal space and the pool terrace.