Yuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama

+ 28

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design Team: Alfariz Septian、

Lead Team: Sedhanegara

Interior Design: Kosame

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Putu Yasa Bagiartha

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CV. IDE Engineering

City: Kecamatan Kuta Selatan

Country: Indonesia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Perched dramatically on the limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, Yuki Bali is more than a dining destination—it is a spatial narrative of culture, craft, and connection. Designed as a sensorial journey, the architecture of Yuki bridges the soulful essence of Balinese tradition with the refined minimalism of Japanese design, creating a contemporary space that honors both heritage and the horizon.