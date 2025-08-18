Yuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama

•
Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
-
Architects: Studio Tanama
- Area: 831 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Thomas Irsyad
-
Lead Architects: Ryan B. Saputra
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Design Team: Alfariz Septian、
- Lead Team: Sedhanegara
- Interior Design: Kosame
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Putu Yasa Bagiartha
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CV. IDE Engineering
- City: Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Perched dramatically on the limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, Yuki Bali is more than a dining destination—it is a spatial narrative of culture, craft, and connection. Designed as a sensorial journey, the architecture of Yuki bridges the soulful essence of Balinese tradition with the refined minimalism of Japanese design, creating a contemporary space that honors both heritage and the horizon.