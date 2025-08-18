Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Yuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama

Yuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama - Exterior PhotographyYuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama - Interior Photography, ColumnYuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamYuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama - Image 18 of 33Yuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Kecamatan Kuta Selatan, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Tanama
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  831
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Thomas Irsyad
  • Lead Architects: Ryan B. Saputra
  • Design Team: Alfariz Septian、
  • Lead Team: Sedhanegara
  • Interior Design: Kosame
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Putu Yasa Bagiartha
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: CV. IDE Engineering
  • City: Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
  • Country: Indonesia
Yuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama - Exterior Photography
© Thomas Irsyad

Text description provided by the architects. Perched dramatically on the limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, Yuki Bali is more than a dining destination—it is a spatial narrative of culture, craft, and connection. Designed as a sensorial journey, the architecture of Yuki bridges the soulful essence of Balinese tradition with the refined minimalism of Japanese design, creating a contemporary space that honors both heritage and the horizon.

Project gallery

About this office
Studio Tanama
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "Yuki - Uluwatu / Studio Tanama" 18 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033026/yuki-uluwatu-studio-tanama> ISSN 0719-8884

