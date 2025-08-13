Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
K'ab House / Lessmore Group

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Mérida, Mexico
  Architects: Lessmore Group
  Area: 421
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Eduardo Loeza
  Lead Architects: Román González Jaramillo, Edmundo Fernández Fierros
  • Category: Houses
  Design Team: Joel Ordoñez
  General Construction: Taller de Construcción
  City: Mérida
  Country: Mexico
K'ab House / Lessmore Group - Exterior Photography
© Eduardo Loeza

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the north and on the outskirts of Mérida, Yucatán, this family residence is a refuge of tranquility, designed on a plot of 1,226.35 m2 to take advantage of the connection with the natural environment and the serenity that comes from being away from urban hustle and bustle.

About this office
Lessmore Group
Office

Residential Architecture Houses Mexico
