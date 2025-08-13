K'ab House / Lessmore Group

-
Architects: Lessmore Group
- Area: 421 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Eduardo Loeza
-
Lead Architects: Román González Jaramillo, Edmundo Fernández Fierros
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the north and on the outskirts of Mérida, Yucatán, this family residence is a refuge of tranquility, designed on a plot of 1,226.35 m2 to take advantage of the connection with the natural environment and the serenity that comes from being away from urban hustle and bustle.