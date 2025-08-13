K'ab House / Lessmore Group

+ 22

Houses • Mérida, Mexico Architects: Lessmore Group

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 421 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Eduardo Loeza

Lead Architects: Román González Jaramillo, Edmundo Fernández Fierros

Category: Houses

Design Team: Joel Ordoñez

General Construction: Taller de Construcción

City: Mérida

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the north and on the outskirts of Mérida, Yucatán, this family residence is a refuge of tranquility, designed on a plot of 1,226.35 m2 to take advantage of the connection with the natural environment and the serenity that comes from being away from urban hustle and bustle.