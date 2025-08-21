La Posada Hotel / MARIANO

+ 18

Hotels • La Pereda, Spain Architects: MARIANO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 450 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Imagen Subliminal

Lead Architect: Mariano Martin

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Posada de Babel was born more than thirty years ago as a rural hotel with a different perspective. Its founders, a couple settled in Madrid, sought the ideal place for their family to grow in a special environment, and they found it in La Pereda, a corner of Asturias between the Sierra del Cuera and the cliffs of the Cantabrian Sea. Surrounded by oaks, chestnuts, hazels, and birches, their daughters grew up, and the hotel witnessed exhibitions, concerts, celebrations, and many guests eager to experience the place in a "different" way.