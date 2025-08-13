Mar Vista Residence / PPAA

+ 27

Project Team: Pablo Pérez Palacios, Emilio Calvo, Miguel Vargas, Alice Moreno, Jonathan Reséndiz, Nancy Estévez

City: Los Ángeles

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The residence is located in a suburban area close to the beach, in Los Angeles, California. Mar Vista explores the expressive potential of architectural geometry through the combination of straight and curved lines. This creates a dialogue that adds dynamism and character to the design while establishing a fluid relationship between the interior spaces and the natural surroundings.