Mar Vista Residence / PPAA

Los Ángeles, United States
Architects: PPAA
- Area: 417 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Luis Garvan, Fabian Martinez
- Category: Houses
- Project Team: Pablo Pérez Palacios, Emilio Calvo, Miguel Vargas, Alice Moreno, Jonathan Reséndiz, Nancy Estévez
- City: Los Ángeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The residence is located in a suburban area close to the beach, in Los Angeles, California. Mar Vista explores the expressive potential of architectural geometry through the combination of straight and curved lines. This creates a dialogue that adds dynamism and character to the design while establishing a fluid relationship between the interior spaces and the natural surroundings.