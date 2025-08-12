Satguru’s Rendezvous / Nudes

+ 29

Residential Architecture • Mumbai, India Architects: Nudes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 4843 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Ivane Katamashvili

Architectural Design: Nuru Karim, Nirmal Kumar, Atul Hanchale, George Fragin, Ashna Jamal, Amal Krishnan, Ekta Dhiman, Pratiksha Shetty (Nude)

Category: Residential Architecture

Satguru Builders Team Lead: K.V. Parmeshwar, Sharan Babani

Satguru Builders Team Member: Prakash Kamble, Dhruvi Gala, Akshay Pawaskar

Concept Design, Schematic Design & Design Development: Mazumdar Bravo Architects

Interior Design Of All Members’ Flats: Rohit Bhoite Design

Washrooms And Kitchens For Some Of The Sale Flats: Manuhita Gupta Design Studio

Interior Design: Urban Studio

P3 Landscape, And Both Terrace Gardens: Thriving Home

Landscape Design: Hemali Landscape Studio

Structural Consultant: Frames Structural Design Professional Studio

Mechanical, Electrical, Hvac, Plumbing Consultant: Urja Building Services Consultants

Landscape Consultant: Urban Studio, Thriving Home, Hemali Landscape Studio

City: Mumbai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Satguru's Rendezvous asserts a dominant presence in Mumbai's ever-evolving skyline, a city shaped by stringent building codes and regulations. Rising nearly 300 feet, the 22-storey luxury condominium features a tiered profile and pink facade, a bold departure from the sea of anonymous grey towers dotting the city. The project reimagines a former residential tower by extending its height and modulating its form. These interventions impart a distinctive identity to the structure, transforming it into a prominent landmark that soars above the streets of Bandra. The project's brief was to redefine the concept of luxury living in the context of Mumbai's bustling urban landscape. At its core, the design aims to capture the spirit of the city, at once vibrant, eclectic, and full of surprises.