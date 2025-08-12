Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Satguru's Rendezvous / Nudes

Satguru’s Rendezvous / Nudes

Satguru's Rendezvous / Nudes - Image 2 of 34Satguru's Rendezvous / Nudes - Exterior PhotographySatguru's Rendezvous / Nudes - Exterior PhotographySatguru's Rendezvous / Nudes - Image 5 of 34Satguru's Rendezvous / Nudes - More Images+ 29

Residential Architecture
Mumbai, India
  • Architects: Nudes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4843
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivane Katamashvili
  • Architectural Design: Nuru Karim, Nirmal Kumar, Atul Hanchale, George Fragin, Ashna Jamal, Amal Krishnan, Ekta Dhiman, Pratiksha Shetty (Nude)
  • Satguru Builders Team Lead: K.V. Parmeshwar, Sharan Babani
  • Satguru Builders Team Member: Prakash Kamble, Dhruvi Gala, Akshay Pawaskar
  • Concept Design, Schematic Design & Design Development: Mazumdar Bravo Architects
  • Interior Design Of All Members’ Flats: Rohit Bhoite Design
  • Washrooms And Kitchens For Some Of The Sale Flats: Manuhita Gupta Design Studio
  • Interior Design: Urban Studio
  • P3 Landscape, And Both Terrace Gardens: Thriving Home
  • Landscape Design: Hemali Landscape Studio
  • Structural Consultant: Frames Structural Design Professional Studio
  • Mechanical, Electrical, Hvac, Plumbing Consultant: Urja Building Services Consultants
  • Landscape Consultant: Urban Studio, Thriving Home, Hemali Landscape Studio
  • City: Mumbai
  • Country: India
Satguru’s Rendezvous / Nudes - Exterior Photography
© Ivane Katamashvili

Text description provided by the architects. Satguru's Rendezvous asserts a dominant presence in Mumbai's ever-evolving skyline, a city shaped by stringent building codes and regulations. Rising nearly 300 feet, the 22-storey luxury condominium features a tiered profile and pink facade, a bold departure from the sea of anonymous grey towers dotting the city. The project reimagines a former residential tower by extending its height and modulating its form. These interventions impart a distinctive identity to the structure, transforming it into a prominent landmark that soars above the streets of Bandra. The project's brief was to redefine the concept of luxury living in the context of Mumbai's bustling urban landscape. At its core, the design aims to capture the spirit of the city, at once vibrant, eclectic, and full of surprises.

Project gallery

Nudes
Cite: "Satguru’s Rendezvous / Nudes" 12 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032958/satgurus-rendezvous-nudes> ISSN 0719-8884

