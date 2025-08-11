Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline

Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline

Save

Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 2 of 33Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 3 of 33Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 4 of 33Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 5 of 33Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vagator, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Structural Consultant: Isha Consultants
  • Electrical Consultant: Lirio Lopez
  • Landscape Consultant: Infringe Design
  • Plumbing Consultant: Deepak Khosla
  • Contractor (Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Plumbing): Wig Brothers Construction
  • Hvac Consultant And Contractor: Consistent AirCon
  • Façade Consultant And Contractor: Artius
  • City: Vagator
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline - Image 5 of 33
© Studio Charuau

Text description provided by the architects. For over 100 years, mainstream construction has relied on concrete as the material of choice, owing to its strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. However, the negative impacts of the carbon emissions resulting from its production can no longer be outrun — it is time for a revolution. New projects, especially residences, can play host to small-scale experiments with new materials and building technologies that optimise construction and carbon emissions. This sea-facing residence in the tranquil Goan village of Vagator is one such experiment; the result is a focused and ordered home that pioneers the use of mass timber in India.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Architecture Discipline
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline" 11 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032956/timber-residence-architecture-discipline> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Top #Tags