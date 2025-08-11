Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline

-
Architects: Architecture Discipline
- Area: 8650 ft²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Studio Charuau
- Category: Houses
- Structural Consultant: Isha Consultants
- Electrical Consultant: Lirio Lopez
- Landscape Consultant: Infringe Design
- Plumbing Consultant: Deepak Khosla
- Contractor (Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Plumbing): Wig Brothers Construction
- Hvac Consultant And Contractor: Consistent AirCon
- Façade Consultant And Contractor: Artius
- City: Vagator
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. For over 100 years, mainstream construction has relied on concrete as the material of choice, owing to its strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. However, the negative impacts of the carbon emissions resulting from its production can no longer be outrun — it is time for a revolution. New projects, especially residences, can play host to small-scale experiments with new materials and building technologies that optimise construction and carbon emissions. This sea-facing residence in the tranquil Goan village of Vagator is one such experiment; the result is a focused and ordered home that pioneers the use of mass timber in India.