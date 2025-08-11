Timber Residence / Architecture Discipline

+ 28

Category: Houses

Structural Consultant: Isha Consultants

Electrical Consultant: Lirio Lopez

Landscape Consultant: Infringe Design

Plumbing Consultant: Deepak Khosla

Contractor (Structural, Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Plumbing): Wig Brothers Construction

Hvac Consultant And Contractor: Consistent AirCon

Façade Consultant And Contractor: Artius

City: Vagator

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. For over 100 years, mainstream construction has relied on concrete as the material of choice, owing to its strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. However, the negative impacts of the carbon emissions resulting from its production can no longer be outrun — it is time for a revolution. New projects, especially residences, can play host to small-scale experiments with new materials and building technologies that optimise construction and carbon emissions. This sea-facing residence in the tranquil Goan village of Vagator is one such experiment; the result is a focused and ordered home that pioneers the use of mass timber in India.