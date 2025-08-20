Touch House / MyAn Architects

+ 29

Houses • Vietnam Architects: MyAn Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 476 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Oki Hiroyuki

Lead Architects: Tran Thien Sinh

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Tran Thien Sinh

Design Team: Nguyen Thuy Thien An

Technical Team: Tran Thien Khien

Architecture Offices: Myan Architects

Landscape Architecture: Myan Architects

Interior Design: Weedkend Decor

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Touch House: The Architecture of Connection, Where Emotions Touch – A house is not just a place to live, but a space where emotions can bloom. It's where three generations under one roof can feel deeply connected while still respecting each other's privacy. That is the core philosophy the architect brought to life in Touch House.