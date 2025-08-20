Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Touch House / MyAn Architects

Touch House / MyAn Architects

Save

Touch House / MyAn Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Column, Arcade, CourtyardTouch House / MyAn Architects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteTouch House / MyAn Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairTouch House / MyAn Architects - Image 5 of 34Touch House / MyAn Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Vietnam
  • Architects: MyAn Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  476
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oki Hiroyuki
  • Lead Architects: Tran Thien Sinh
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Tran Thien Sinh
  • Design Team: Nguyen Thuy Thien An
  • Technical Team: Tran Thien Khien
  • Architecture Offices: Myan Architects
  • Landscape Architecture: Myan Architects
  • Interior Design: Weedkend Decor
  • Country: Vietnam
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Touch House / MyAn Architects - Exterior Photography
© Oki Hiroyuki

Text description provided by the architects. Touch House: The Architecture of Connection, Where Emotions Touch – A house is not just a place to live, but a space where emotions can bloom. It's where three generations under one roof can feel deeply connected while still respecting each other's privacy. That is the core philosophy the architect brought to life in Touch House.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MyAn Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Touch House / MyAn Architects" 20 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032954/touch-house-myan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags