Bospad House / maa_architecture studio

+ 26

Category: Houses

Kitchen Design: Sébastien Caporusso

City: Linkebeek

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This house is situated on a small trapezoidal plot in a wooded setting. The rear façade faces south. However, the veranda is completely cut off from the rest of the house. Its size and proportions make it difficult to fit into the space. The rest of the house needed to be completely renovated, in particular to adapt the spaces to the family's needs (the existing kitchen is old and very small!) and to give the house a more contemporary look. To achieve this, the existing veranda was demolished and a new extension built at the back of the house.