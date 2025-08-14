Neide Amaral Atelier / estúdio mariane rios

-
Architects: estúdio mariane rios
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Carolina Mossin
-
Manufacturers: Campestre, Ori
-
Lead Architect: Mariane Rios
Text description provided by the architects. The haute couture studio underwent an emblematic architectural intervention, transforming the physical space into a fundamental pillar in the renewal of the brand's visual identity. The creation of a new environment and facade enhanced its products, reached new audiences, and established a more contemporary and sophisticated visual communication.