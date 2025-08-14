Neide Amaral Atelier / estúdio mariane rios

+ 24

Store • Ribeirão Preto, Brazil Architects: estúdio mariane rios

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Carolina Mossin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Campestre , Ori

Lead Architect: Mariane Rios

Category: Store

Executive Project: Laura Marques

Lighting Design: Lucenera

Landscape Design: Ambiental paisagismo

Carpentry: Mobiliardi

Marble: Casa Nova

City: Ribeirão Preto

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The haute couture studio underwent an emblematic architectural intervention, transforming the physical space into a fundamental pillar in the renewal of the brand's visual identity. The creation of a new environment and facade enhanced its products, reached new audiences, and established a more contemporary and sophisticated visual communication.