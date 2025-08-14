Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
BS House / MARXE a+t

BS House / MARXE a+t - Interior Photography, Living RoomBS House / MARXE a+t - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, ConcreteBS House / MARXE a+t - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, BeamBS House / MARXE a+t - Image 5 of 24BS House / MARXE a+t - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
  • Architects: MARXE a+t
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  210
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luís Díaz Díaz
  • Lead Architects: Natalia Alvaredo y Javier Rocamonde
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Eva Pampín, Aurora Gil Méndez
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Escuadría
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Davíd González
  • City: Santiago de Compostela
  • Country: Spain
BS House / MARXE a+t - Exterior Photography, Wood, Door, Concrete
© Luís Díaz Díaz

Text description provided by the architects. The house, located in one of the historic districts of Santiago de Compostela, had suffered a series of renovations in recent decades that significantly diminished its heritage and spatial value. The initial goal of the developer was to enhance the architecture of the house and improve the living conditions and energy efficiency as much as possible, without altering the built volume of the house or increasing its surface area.

About this office
MARXE a+t
Stone

