Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurants & Bars
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau

MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau

Save

MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau - Image 2 of 27MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairMYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairMYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau - Interior Photography, ChairMYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: DA bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nikita Kovalev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Blueberry Green Solutions FZC, DA product × RO Product, Davide Groppi, Flor, VERDI
  • Architects: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskii, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Ildar Gilmanov, Alexander Pankov, Alexandra Iuferova, Ekaterina Piven, Viktoria Vuzuva, Teona Tuzbaia, Daria Belova, Anna Balakina, Olya Naumova, Yulia Grigorieva, Liya Morozova
  • City: Dubai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau - Interior Photography, Chair
© Nikita Kovalev

Text description provided by the architects. MYATA Platinum is a hookah lounge with a restaurant and bar in City Walk, a new district located in the business centre of Dubai. In this project, we made it our mission to bring the usual format of hookah lounge to a premium level.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DA bureau
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsRestaurant & Bar InteriorsUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau" 17 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032905/myata-platinum-lounge-and-restaurant-da-bureau> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags