MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau

+ 22

Category: Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Architects: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskii, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Ildar Gilmanov, Alexander Pankov, Alexandra Iuferova, Ekaterina Piven, Viktoria Vuzuva, Teona Tuzbaia, Daria Belova, Anna Balakina, Olya Naumova, Yulia Grigorieva, Liya Morozova

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. MYATA Platinum is a hookah lounge with a restaurant and bar in City Walk, a new district located in the business centre of Dubai. In this project, we made it our mission to bring the usual format of hookah lounge to a premium level.