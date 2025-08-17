MYATA Platinum Lounge and Restaurant / DA bureau

-
Architects: DA bureau
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nikita Kovalev
-
Manufacturers: Blueberry Green Solutions FZC, DA product × RO Product, Davide Groppi, Flor, VERDI
- Category: Restaurants & Bars, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Architects: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskii, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova, Ildar Gilmanov, Alexander Pankov, Alexandra Iuferova, Ekaterina Piven, Viktoria Vuzuva, Teona Tuzbaia, Daria Belova, Anna Balakina, Olya Naumova, Yulia Grigorieva, Liya Morozova
- City: Dubai
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. MYATA Platinum is a hookah lounge with a restaurant and bar in City Walk, a new district located in the business centre of Dubai. In this project, we made it our mission to bring the usual format of hookah lounge to a premium level.