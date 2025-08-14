Walferdange Residences / dagli + atélier d’architecture

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the distinctive roofscape of Helmsange in Walferdange, this residential ensemble of 14 housing units draws from the rhythmic contrast of local rooftops and the movement of the human body. The design began with a close observation of the surrounding context, particularly the varied silhouettes formed by neighboring buildings. Rather than replicate historic forms, we chose to reinterpret them, creating a contemporary sequence of staggered volumes that shift in response to their immediate surroundings. These architectural gestures reflect the organic rhythm of the street while offering a fresh and fluid skyline.