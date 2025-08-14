Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Housing, Apartments
Walferdange, Luxembourg
  • Architects: dagli + atélier d’architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  JUNG, Grohe, Clou, Euval, Schüco
  • Architectural Design: Turkan Nies Dagli
Walferdange Residences / dagli + atélier d’architecture - Exterior Photography
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by the distinctive roofscape of Helmsange in Walferdange, this residential ensemble of 14 housing units draws from the rhythmic contrast of local rooftops and the movement of the human body. The design began with a close observation of the surrounding context, particularly the varied silhouettes formed by neighboring buildings. Rather than replicate historic forms, we chose to reinterpret them, creating a contemporary sequence of staggered volumes that shift in response to their immediate surroundings. These architectural gestures reflect the organic rhythm of the street while offering a fresh and fluid skyline.

Project gallery

About this office
dagli + atélier d’architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Luxembourg

Materials and Tags

Concrete Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Luxembourg
