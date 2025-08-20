Les Échoppes Bastide Housing / eliet&lehmann architectes

+ 36

Text description provided by the architects. The project was entrusted to E&L Promotion by the public development agency Etablissement public d'Aménagement Euratlantique. It is located in Bordeaux, on the right bank, to the north of the Garonne-Eiffel development zone (ZAC), in contact with the historic Bastide neighborhood, known as the "stone city." It is largely made up of terraced townhouses that reinterpret the tradition of Bordeaux échoppes. It is built entirely in solid stone, 28 cm thick, for both buildings and fences.