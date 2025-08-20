Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Les Échoppes Bastide Housing / eliet&lehmann architectes

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartments
Bordeaux, France
Les Échoppes Bastide Housing / eliet&lehmann architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Agnès Clotis

Text description provided by the architects. The project was entrusted to E&L Promotion by the public development agency Etablissement public d'Aménagement Euratlantique. It is located in Bordeaux, on the right bank, to the north of the Garonne-Eiffel development zone (ZAC), in contact with the historic Bastide neighborhood, known as the "stone city." It is largely made up of terraced townhouses that reinterpret the tradition of Bordeaux échoppes. It is built entirely in solid stone, 28 cm thick, for both buildings and fences.

eliet&lehmann architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "Les Échoppes Bastide Housing / eliet&lehmann architectes" 20 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032901/les-echoppes-bastide-eliet-and-lehmann-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

