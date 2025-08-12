V8 Apartment / DA bureau

•
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Architects: DA bureau
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Dmitry Suvorov
Manufacturers: BAS, C. Bechstein , Liebherr, Sardis
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Proect Team: Daria Rogozhina, Vasilii Portniagin, Alina Sokolova
- Design Executive Team: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova
- Assisting Team: Yulia Grigorieva, Liya Morozova
- City: Saint Petersburg
- Country: Russia
Text description provided by the architects. V8 apartment is a family apartment in St. Petersburg with an area of 150 square meters. In this project, our task was to create comfortable and functional housing for a couple with three children, organically integrating a grand piano into the interior, which is a family heirloom that has accompanied the owners for more than 10 years.