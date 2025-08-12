Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
V8 Apartment / DA bureau

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Apartment Interiors
Saint Petersburg, Russia
  • Architects: DA bureau
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dmitry Suvorov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BAS, C. Bechstein , Liebherr, Sardis
  • Proect Team: Daria Rogozhina, Vasilii Portniagin, Alina Sokolova
  • Design Executive Team: Anna Lvovskaia, Boris Lvovskiy, Fedor Goreglyad, Maria Romanova
  • Assisting Team: Yulia Grigorieva, Liya Morozova
  • City: Saint Petersburg
  • Country: Russia
V8 Apartment / DA bureau - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Dmitry Suvorov

Text description provided by the architects. V8 apartment is a family apartment in St. Petersburg with an area of 150 square meters. In this project, our task was to create comfortable and functional housing for a couple with three children, organically integrating a grand piano into the interior, which is a family heirloom that has accompanied the owners for more than 10 years.

About this office
DA bureau
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsRussia
