World
  Palo Verde Aesthetic (PV Aesthetic) / Studio GIMGEOSIL

Palo Verde Aesthetic (PV Aesthetic) / Studio GIMGEOSIL

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Interior Design
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Studio GIMGEOSIL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kim Donggyu
  • Lead Architects: Kim YongChul
Palo Verde Aesthetic (PV Aesthetic) / Studio GIMGEOSIL - Interior Photography
© Kim Donggyu

A Sanctuary of Natural Elegance – Palo Verde Aesthetic (PV Aesthetic) embodies the spirit of resilience and vitality, much like the Palo Verde tree, flourishing in lush greenery even amidst the arid desert landscape. Designed to be a sanctuary of tranquility and sophistication, the space seamlessly blends nature-inspired elements with thoughtful architectural gestures.

Studio GIMGEOSIL
