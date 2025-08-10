Harim First Kitchen / Studio GIMGEOSIL

•
Iksan-si, South Korea
-
Architects: Studio GIMGEOSIL
- Area: 764 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Kim Dongkyu
-
Lead Architects: Kim YongChul
- Category: Interior Design, Retail Interiors
- Lead Team: Kim YongChul
- City: Iksan-si
- Country: South Korea
Expanding Culinary Experience Through Space – The Harim has evolved beyond being a simple ready-meal brand, establishing itself as a curator of refined culinary culture. With brands such as The Misik, Melting Piece, and Foody Buddy, Harim has cultivated a distinctive visual language that extends from product packaging into spatial design, where it is expressed in an even more vivid way.