World
Tecorral House / Claudia Rodriguez + Louise Rouzaud

Tecorral House / Claudia Rodriguez + Louise Rouzaud

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Tehuastepec, Mexico
  • Category: Houses
  • Architects: Claudia Rodriguez, Louise Rouzaud
  • Landscape Desgin: Estudio OME
  • Construction: Max Garcia
  • City: Tehuastepec
  • Country: Mexico
Save this picture!
Tecorral House / Claudia Rodriguez + Louise Rouzaud - Exterior Photography
© Ramiro Chaves, Louise Rouzaud, Estudio Ome + Maureen M. Evans

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located within an ecological reserve near Valle de Bravo in the State of Mexico. It is composed of independent volumes positioned at different levels of the land to take advantage of the views and maximize the facades with southern orientation. This layout allows for multiple pathways. At the highest point of the land are the three main volumes of the house, which form an interior garden that opens up to the mountain. The rest of the program is situated among gardens and has a more private character. Each of the inhabited spaces has a hallway or an access patio, which serve as transition spaces between the forest and the house, and also feature covered terraces and gardens that extend the house outward.

Project gallery

Claudia Rodriguez + Louise Rouzaud
Concrete

Cite: "Tecorral House / Claudia Rodriguez + Louise Rouzaud" [Casa Tecorral / Claudia Rodriguez + Louise Rouzaud] 08 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032891/tecorral-house-claudia-rodriguez-plus-louise-rouzaud> ISSN 0719-8884

