Eaglemont House / Bent Architecture

-
Architects: Bent Architecture
- Area: 230 m²
-
Photographs:Tatjana Plitt
-
Lead Architects: Paul Porjazoski
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Design Team: Alice Davies
- Technical Team: Michael Germano
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Marcon Tedesco O'Neill
- General Constructing: FORM Building Solutions
- City: Eaglemont
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Eaglemont House explores the relationship between a home, its environment, and its inhabitants. The project reimagines a single-storey Edwardian house that had previously been compromised by a poorly conceived extension. This outdated addition was dark, south-facing, and featured an uninviting, damp outdoor entertaining space due to its poor orientation. Recognising the site's potential and the original dwelling's charm, the design replaces the extension with a new, light-filled addition that fosters a healthier, more connected living environment, while embracing natural light and the surrounding landscape.