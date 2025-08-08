Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Eaglemont House / Bent Architecture

Eaglemont House / Bent Architecture

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Eaglemont, Australia
Eaglemont House / Bent Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Tatjana Plitt

Text description provided by the architects. Eaglemont House explores the relationship between a home, its environment, and its inhabitants. The project reimagines a single-storey Edwardian house that had previously been compromised by a poorly conceived extension. This outdated addition was dark, south-facing, and featured an uninviting, damp outdoor entertaining space due to its poor orientation. Recognising the site's potential and the original dwelling's charm, the design replaces the extension with a new, light-filled addition that fosters a healthier, more connected living environment, while embracing natural light and the surrounding landscape.

About this office
Bent Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Materials and Tags

