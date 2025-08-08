CSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan

+ 39

Category: Wellbeing, Community

Design Team: Rizvi Hassan, Fahmid Mahib, Anika T. Ahamed-Khan, Alice Cochrane

Structural Design: Rizvi Hassan, Forhadul Hasan Sammo

Csf Global Team: Gulam Khandaker, Mohammad Muhit, Israt Jahan, , Mahatabur Rahaman, Shimiown Galiver Mrong, Pias Sutrodhar, Rubel Sarkar, Mahabubul Islam, Shafiq Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mayanul Haque, Zoynul Shiekh, Asif Chowdhury, Md.Akter Hossain, Ansar Ali, Johurul Islam Jewel, Dr Aynul Khan, Al Mamun and the BCPR Ability Club members and their caregivers

City: Shahjadpur

Country: Bangladesh

Text description provided by the architects. CSF Center is a place where people not only ignite hope for children with disabilities, but also strengthen its surroundings in termsof social responsibility and collective wellbeing. A place full of ambition and transformation for children with disabilities. Located in Shahzadpur, Bangladesh, the center provides a safe and welcoming space where these children, along with their families, can come together, receive support, and grow. Since 2000, CSF Global (formerly the Child Sight Foundation) has been working to create an inclusive society where children with disabilities are given equal opportunities to thrive. Their goal is to make sure no child is left behind, whether due to preventable health conditions or social barriers, and that both children with disabilities and their families have access to high-quality services and care.