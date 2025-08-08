Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Bangladesh
  5. CSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan

CSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan

Save

CSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan - Interior Photography, StairsCSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan - Interior PhotographyCSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan - Interior PhotographyCSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan - Image 5 of 44CSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan - More Images+ 39

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Wellbeing, Community
Shahjadpur, Bangladesh
  • Architects: Rizvi Hassan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rizvi Hassan
  • Lead Architect: Rizvi Hassan
  • Category: Wellbeing, Community
  • Design Team: Rizvi Hassan, Fahmid Mahib, Anika T. Ahamed-Khan, Alice Cochrane
  • Structural Design: Rizvi Hassan, Forhadul Hasan Sammo
  • Csf Global Team: Gulam Khandaker, Mohammad Muhit, Israt Jahan, , Mahatabur Rahaman, Shimiown Galiver Mrong, Pias Sutrodhar, Rubel Sarkar, Mahabubul Islam, Shafiq Hossain, Nazmul Hossain, Mayanul Haque, Zoynul Shiekh, Asif Chowdhury, Md.Akter Hossain, Ansar Ali, Johurul Islam Jewel, Dr Aynul Khan, Al Mamun and the BCPR Ability Club members and their caregivers
  • City: Shahjadpur
  • Country: Bangladesh
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan - Image 5 of 44
© Rizvi Hassan

Text description provided by the architects. CSF Center is a place where people not only ignite hope for children with disabilities, but also strengthen its surroundings in termsof  social responsibility and collective wellbeing. A place full of ambition and transformation for children with disabilities. Located in Shahzadpur, Bangladesh, the center provides a safe and welcoming space where these children, along with their families, can come together, receive support, and grow. Since 2000, CSF Global (formerly the Child Sight Foundation) has been working to create an inclusive society where children with disabilities are given equal opportunities to thrive. Their goal is to make sure no child is left behind, whether due to preventable health conditions or social barriers, and that both children with disabilities and their families have access to high-quality services and care.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Rizvi Hassan
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingPublic ArchitectureCommunityBangladesh
Cite: "CSF Center for People With Disabilities / Rizvi Hassan" 08 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032863/csf-centre-for-people-with-disabilities-rizvi-hassan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags