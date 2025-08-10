Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making

+ 35

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the China Kunqu Opera Museum in Suzhou—the birthplace of Kunqu opera—Baihua Bookstore was first established in 1993 as a specialist venue dedicated to this centuries-old theatrical tradition. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, Kunqu opera remains central to this bookstore's identity. Over the decades, however, the original space—just 65 square meters in size and formerly used as a reading room—had fallen into disrepair and gradually devolved into an exit corridor, detached from its cultural roots.