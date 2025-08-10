Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. China
  5. Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making

Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making

Save

Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 2 of 40Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making - Interior Photography, StairsBaihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making - Interior Photography, Glass, ShelvingBaihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 5 of 40Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store, Retail Interiors
Suzhou, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making - Image 2 of 40
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Located within the China Kunqu Opera Museum in Suzhou—the birthplace of Kunqu opera—Baihua Bookstore was first established in 1993 as a specialist venue dedicated to this centuries-old theatrical tradition. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, Kunqu opera remains central to this bookstore's identity. Over the decades, however, the original space—just 65 square meters in size and formerly used as a reading room—had fallen into disrepair and gradually devolved into an exit corridor, detached from its cultural roots.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tsing-Tien Making
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Baihua Bookstore / Tsing-Tien Making" 10 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032853/baihua-bookstore-tsing-tien-making> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

百花书局 / 青天制作所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags