Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Master Plan
  4. China
  5. Arenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang

Arenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang

Save

Arenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang - Image 2 of 30Arenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang - Exterior Photography, BrickArenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang - Exterior Photography, BrickArenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang - Exterior Photography, Garden, Brick, CourtyardArenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Master Plan, Coliving
Chengdu, China
  • Category: Master Plan, Coliving
  • Principal Architect: Li Xinggang, Liu Zhen
  • Project Manager: Tan Zeyang
  • Architectural Design Team: Hou Xinjue, Yu Anran, Sun Zhixing, Li Yunle, Li Mingyan, Li Yunqian, Liang Yixiao General Layout Design: Gao Zhi, Zhou Qingzhao
  • General Layout Design: Gao Zhi, Zhou Qingzhao
  • Landscape Designers: Guan Wujun, Lu Lu, Feng Ran, Wei Xiaoyu, Liu Binying, Zhao Jinliang
  • Clients: Chengdu Anren OCT Renjia Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.
  • Architectural Construction Drawing Designers: China Building Technique Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Arenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang - Image 2 of 30
© FangFang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Anren Ancient Town, Chengdu, Sichuan, the Anrenli Community is adjacent to the Anren 5A Tourist Center (expanded from the preserved cultural relic building, Liao Wei Residence, from the Republic of China era), the Anren Passenger Station, and the main urban thoroughfare. Covering a land area of 64,265.24㎡, the community boasts a total construction area of 69,873.57㎡ and a floor area ratio of 1.09, serving mixed commercial and residential purposes.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Li Xinggang
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingChina

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanResidential ArchitectureHousingColivingChina
Cite: "Arenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang" 09 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032847/arenli-community-atelier-li-xinggang> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor ShowersCheck the latest Outdoor Showers

Check the latest Outdoor Showers

Top #Tags