Arenli Community / Atelier Li Xinggang

+ 25

Category: Master Plan, Coliving

Principal Architect: Li Xinggang, Liu Zhen

Project Manager: Tan Zeyang

Architectural Design Team: Hou Xinjue, Yu Anran, Sun Zhixing, Li Yunle, Li Mingyan, Li Yunqian, Liang Yixiao General Layout Design: Gao Zhi, Zhou Qingzhao

General Layout Design: Gao Zhi, Zhou Qingzhao

Landscape Designers: Guan Wujun, Lu Lu, Feng Ran, Wei Xiaoyu, Liu Binying, Zhao Jinliang

Clients: Chengdu Anren OCT Renjia Cultural Tourism Development Co., Ltd.

Architectural Construction Drawing Designers: China Building Technique Group Co., Ltd.

City: Chengdu

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Anren Ancient Town, Chengdu, Sichuan, the Anrenli Community is adjacent to the Anren 5A Tourist Center (expanded from the preserved cultural relic building, Liao Wei Residence, from the Republic of China era), the Anren Passenger Station, and the main urban thoroughfare. Covering a land area of 64,265.24㎡, the community boasts a total construction area of 69,873.57㎡ and a floor area ratio of 1.09, serving mixed commercial and residential purposes.