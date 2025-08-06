Hotham House / Austin Maynard Architects

+ 34

Category: Houses, Renovation

Project Team: Andrew Maynard, Mark Austin, Claire Ward

Builder: Preferred Builders

Landscape Architect: Harris Hobbs Landscapes

Engineer: Coot Consulting Engineers

Building Surveyor: Capital Certifiers

City: Canberra

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Embedded within lush foliage on an established suburban street just off the National Circuit, with a direct view of the flag over Parliament House, Hotham seeks to slow down and consider Canberra's past, present, and future built environment. Working to demonstrate the importance of responding to, rather than erasing the cultural and architectural fabric of Australia's Capital city - a city which 'embodies the Australian spirit and symbolises Australian life and achievement.'