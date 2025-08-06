Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Hotham House / Austin Maynard Architects

Hotham House / Austin Maynard Architects

Save

Hotham House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenHotham House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Brick, DoorHotham House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, WoodHotham House / Austin Maynard Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Sofa, LightingHotham House / Austin Maynard Architects - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses, Renovation
Canberra, Australia
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Project Team: Andrew Maynard, Mark Austin, Claire Ward
  • Builder: Preferred Builders
  • Landscape Architect: Harris Hobbs Landscapes
  • Engineer: Coot Consulting Engineers
  • Building Surveyor: Capital Certifiers
  • City: Canberra
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hotham House / Austin Maynard Architects - Exterior Photography, Door, Garden, Brick
© Tess Kelly

Text description provided by the architects. Embedded within lush foliage on an established suburban street just off the National Circuit, with a direct view of the flag over Parliament House, Hotham seeks to slow down and consider Canberra's past, present, and future built environment. Working to demonstrate the importance of responding to, rather than erasing the cultural and architectural fabric of Australia's Capital city - a city which 'embodies the Australian spirit and symbolises Australian life and achievement.'

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Austin Maynard Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationAustralia
Cite: "Hotham House / Austin Maynard Architects" 06 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032831/hotham-house-austin-maynard-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags