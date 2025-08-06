Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Japan
  5. ANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC

ANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC

Save

ANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, GlassANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC - Exterior PhotographyANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hotels, Renovation
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: STUDIO ALUC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kenta Hasegawa
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC - Exterior Photography
© Kenta Hasegawa

Text description provided by the architects. This project involves the conversion of a traditional townhouse near the Kyoto Imperial Palace into a whole-house rental accommodation. The building is a small wooden house with a wide façade and a courtyard called "Tsuboniwa" at the rear. Passing through the noren curtain, the path meanders deeper and deeper toward the courtyard, revealing new sequences at every turn. The design seeks to express the unique linear depth, subdued atmosphere, and the sense of "refinement" that originates from the concept of "depth" inherent in Kyoto machiya, within the limited spatial depth of the building.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
STUDIO ALUC
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentRenovationJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "ANJIN Gosho Ebisugawa / STUDIO ALUC" 06 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032829/anjin-gosho-ebisugawa-studio-aluc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags