Echo Mountain Retreat / Tomecek Studio Architecture

Denver, United States
© Parrish Ruiz de Velasco

Text description provided by the architects. This 2,800 SF mountain retreat was envisioned as a refuge from the busyness of daily city life. The clients had acquired 20 acres of forested land near the peak of Echo Mountain, located approximately 45 minutes from Denver. The owners shared their desire for a place free of screen time, focused on communing with nature and exploring the forest with their young family of four.

Tomecek Studio Architecture
Cite: "Echo Mountain Retreat / Tomecek Studio Architecture " 06 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032828/echo-mountain-house-tomecek-studio-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

