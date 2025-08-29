Grande Haie Social Housing / P&P Architectes

-
Architects: P&P Architectes
- Area: 4192 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Nicolas da Silva Lucas
-
Manufacturers: VMZINC
- Category: Residential Architecture, Social Housing
- Lead Team: Arnaud De Lanève, Rachel L'Haridon
- Design Team: P&P Architectes
- Office Lead Architects: Arnaud De Lanève, Lionel Philipperon
- General Constructing: Jacques Delens
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tractebel
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tractebel
- City: Etterbeek
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. A Dialogue Between Heritage and Contemporary Design in the Heart of Brussels - On the Street Grande Haie in Etterbeek, in a neighborhood that is both urban and green, a pair of residential buildings from 1924–1925 have been given a new lease of life through a carefully balanced architectural intervention. Comprising 50 social housing units, the project represents a respectful reinterpretation of the existing built fabric, combined with a clear intent to pursue thoughtful densification and enhance the overall living environment.