World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Belgium
  Grande Haie Social Housing / P&P Architectes

Grande Haie Social Housing / P&P Architectes

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Social Housing
Etterbeek, Belgium
  • Architects: P&P Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4192
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolas da Silva Lucas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  VMZINC
  • Lead Team: Arnaud De Lanève, Rachel L'Haridon
  • Design Team: P&P Architectes
  • Office Lead Architects: Arnaud De Lanève, Lionel Philipperon
  • General Constructing: Jacques Delens
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tractebel
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Tractebel
  • City: Etterbeek
  • Country: Belgium
Grande Haie Social Housing / P&P Architectes - Exterior Photography
© Nicolas da Silva Lucas

Text description provided by the architects. A Dialogue Between Heritage and Contemporary Design in the Heart of Brussels - On the Street Grande Haie in Etterbeek, in a neighborhood that is both urban and green, a pair of residential buildings from 1924–1925 have been given a new lease of life through a carefully balanced architectural intervention. Comprising 50 social housing units, the project represents a respectful reinterpretation of the existing built fabric, combined with a clear intent to pursue thoughtful densification and enhance the overall living environment.

P&P Architectes
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingBelgium

