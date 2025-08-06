Whitberry House Extension / Pend Architects

+ 20

Category: Houses, Renovation, Extension

Area Annex: 70 m2

Kitchen Design: Archispek

City: Tyninghame

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Pend has completed a sensitive renovation and expansion of Whitberry, a Grade B listed Georgian farmhouse in East Lothian, Scotland. Working alongside the clients-turned-project-managers, the Leith-based architects unified the home's fragmented rear elevation and introduced light-touch interventions to the ground floor to support contemporary family life. In contrast to its charming pink frontage, the back of Whitberry reveals a curious arrangement, a patchwork of historic and somewhat haphazard additions characterized by reddish sandstone and brickwork, each a record of the masonry techniques of its respective eras. The arbitrary nature of these successive add-ons had resulted in a difficult, cellular interior layout, requiring the family to pass through several rooms to reach the garden.