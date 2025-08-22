Bois Harel Tertiary Complex / ALTA

•
Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande, France
-
Architects: ALTA
- Area: 6920 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Gaëtan Chevrier
-
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Office Buildings
- Executive Project Management: Lamotte, Batitech
- Cost Consultants: Cabinet Lemonnier
- Building Control: QUALICONSULT
- Health & Safety Coordinator: QUALICONSULT
- City: Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Alta unveils an ambitious office project located on the Chemin du Bois Harel, a site undergoing transformation on the edge between Rennes and Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande. Once a market gardening area marked by the Crublé greenhouses, closed in 2004, this reconfigured territory lies between countryside and urban periphery.