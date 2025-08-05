Klåva House / what! arkitektur

+ 18

Houses • Sweden Architects: what! arkitektur

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 188 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Viktor Nilsson

"Klåva" is a local word from Bohuslän, used to describe something that has been split or cleaved. It also refers to the specific topographical feature on the site, a narrow ravine nestled between two ridgelines. The property lies within a nature conservation area, characterized by granite outcrops, sparse vegetation, and a more lush, protected microclimate within the ravine itself, sheltered from the prevailing westerly winds.