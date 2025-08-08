Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio

OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio

OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio - Exterior Photography
OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Concrete
OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Luján de Cuyo, Argentina
  • Architects: OF. Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  571
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luis Abba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aron Motta, Bomanite, Giuffre Maderas, Inducret, Mármoles Canada
  • Lead Team: Sebastian Andia
  • Design Team: Valentina Cerrone Chaar
  • Technical Team: Carlos Fernando Andia, Daniel Carrera Ferreyra, Ana Paula Ridi, Alejandro Marchetti
  • Architecture Offices: Andia Arquitectos - Jimena Andia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ABAX – Gustavo Manresa, Alejandro Carosio, Pablo Martin
  • Landscape Architecture: Elina Llaver
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Solar - Alfredo Estévez, ENERGE
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Daniel Giandinotto, Marcelo Gassibe, Gabriel Rover
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Daniel F. Ridi
  • General Constructing: Felipe Deshayy, Teo Rodríguez, Miguel Gandolfo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ASPEN – Juan Pablo Balaña
  • City: Luján de Cuyo
  • Country: Argentina
OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio - Exterior Photography
© Luis Abba

Text description provided by the architects. Brutal Honesty is a project rooted in direct expression and raw authenticity. Earth-colored retaining walls rise from the terrain like abstract rock formations, defining three terraces and forming internal partitions that echo the contours of the land. These elements organize the interior spaces and reflect the way the house is inhabited, embracing a narrative shaped by its users.

Project gallery

About this office
OF. Studio
Materials

GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Materials and Tags

Glass
Concrete
Projects
Built Projects
Selected Projects
Residential Architecture
Houses
Argentina
Cite: "OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio" 08 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032786/embargo-of-brutal-honesty-mountain-house-of-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

