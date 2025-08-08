OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio

+ 36

Residential Architecture, Houses • Luján de Cuyo, Argentina Architects: OF. Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 571 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Luis Abba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Aron Motta , Bomanite , Giuffre Maderas , Inducret , Mármoles Canada

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Lead Team: Sebastian Andia

Design Team: Valentina Cerrone Chaar

Technical Team: Carlos Fernando Andia, Daniel Carrera Ferreyra, Ana Paula Ridi, Alejandro Marchetti

Architecture Offices: Andia Arquitectos - Jimena Andia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ABAX – Gustavo Manresa, Alejandro Carosio, Pablo Martin

Landscape Architecture: Elina Llaver

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Solar - Alfredo Estévez, ENERGE

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Daniel Giandinotto, Marcelo Gassibe, Gabriel Rover

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Daniel F. Ridi

General Constructing: Felipe Deshayy, Teo Rodríguez, Miguel Gandolfo

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ASPEN – Juan Pablo Balaña

City: Luján de Cuyo

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Brutal Honesty is a project rooted in direct expression and raw authenticity. Earth-colored retaining walls rise from the terrain like abstract rock formations, defining three terraces and forming internal partitions that echo the contours of the land. These elements organize the interior spaces and reflect the way the house is inhabited, embracing a narrative shaped by its users.