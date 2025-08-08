OF. Brutal Honesty Mountain House / OF. Studio

•
Luján de Cuyo, Argentina
-
Architects: OF. Studio
- Area: 571 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Luis Abba
-
Manufacturers: Aron Motta, Bomanite, Giuffre Maderas, Inducret, Mármoles Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Sebastian Andia
- Design Team: Valentina Cerrone Chaar
- Technical Team: Carlos Fernando Andia, Daniel Carrera Ferreyra, Ana Paula Ridi, Alejandro Marchetti
- Architecture Offices: Andia Arquitectos - Jimena Andia
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ABAX – Gustavo Manresa, Alejandro Carosio, Pablo Martin
- Landscape Architecture: Elina Llaver
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Solar - Alfredo Estévez, ENERGE
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Daniel Giandinotto, Marcelo Gassibe, Gabriel Rover
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Daniel F. Ridi
- General Constructing: Felipe Deshayy, Teo Rodríguez, Miguel Gandolfo
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: ASPEN – Juan Pablo Balaña
- City: Luján de Cuyo
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Brutal Honesty is a project rooted in direct expression and raw authenticity. Earth-colored retaining walls rise from the terrain like abstract rock formations, defining three terraces and forming internal partitions that echo the contours of the land. These elements organize the interior spaces and reflect the way the house is inhabited, embracing a narrative shaped by its users.