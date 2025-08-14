Montévrain Stadium / Olgga Architects

+ 13

Category: Sports Architecture, Stadiums

Design Team: Olgga Architects

Landscape Architecture: Espace Libre

Sports Facilities Engineering: Techni'cité

Technical Engineering: Verdi

Roads And Utilities Engineering: ARD

Eco District Developer: Epamarne

Urban Project Management Eco District: Associer

Project Owner: City of Montévrain

City: Montévrain

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Montévrain, at the heart of the developing eco-district, the stadium is part of an ambitious territorial dynamic, linked to the recent creation of the middle school, the "Montévrain Sport Académie" complex, and the future high school. This new inter-communal facility, comprising an inter-regional athletics track, an approved soccer pitch, a 500-seat grandstand, and a changing room building, is designed to be functional, emblematic, and respectful of its environment. The architectural project is based on a sober, integrated, and landscaped approach, in which the right shapes interact with both the natural and urban setting.