Reconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc

Plavecký Štvrtok, Slovakia
Architects: Kilo / Honc
- Area: 147 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Matej Hakár
Manufacturers: Fritz Hansen, Kludi, Cinca, Cortizo, Element System, FLOS, JØTUL, Koło, Mawa Design
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Richard Kilo, Matej Honč
- Design Team: Ľubomíra Blašková
- Structural Engineer: Igor Bujdák
- Building Statics: Alexander Pálkovács
- City: Plavecký Štvrtok
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. Conversation during the first house visit - Richard: "It's actually quite wonderful just the way it is. The rest doesn't seem so important." Matej: "Yes, beauty can wear off. It's just... the house kind of turns its back on us, don't you think?"