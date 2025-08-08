Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Slovakia
  5. Reconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc

Reconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc

Save

Reconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc - Exterior Photography, Windows, DoorReconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, ConcreteReconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Shelving, ChairReconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Arch, Concrete, Courtyard, Chair, ArcadeReconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Plavecký Štvrtok, Slovakia
  • Architects: Kilo / Honc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  147
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fritz Hansen, Kludi, Cinca, Cortizo, Element System, FLOS, JØTUL, Koło, Mawa Design
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Reconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. Conversation during the first house visit - Richard: "It's actually quite wonderful just the way it is. The rest doesn't seem so important." Matej: "Yes, beauty can wear off. It's just... the house kind of turns its back on us, don't you think?"

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Kilo / Honc
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentSlovakia

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentSlovakia
Cite: "Reconstruction of a Reconstructed House / Kilo / Honc" 08 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032783/reconstruction-of-a-reconstructed-house-kilo-honc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags