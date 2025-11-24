Skubianka House / SZCZ Jakub Szczesny

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in one of the villages near Warsaw, close to a river, surrounded by a gently sloping mixed forest. The owners say they bought it by accident when they met a real estate agent while walking their dog, who led them to a pyramid-like building hidden among the trees. It turned out to be an uninhabited residence, which the local militia commander had dreamed of owning. The building was constructed between 1976 and 1981 during a period of crisis and low availability of building materials. It was built from whatever could be obtained from construction sites and renovations of infrastructure facilities: for example, the ceilings were made of tram rails, which were laid at a slight slope above the ground floor, as they pierced through the outer wall and became part of the terrace structure. Thanks to its slight slope, the terrace was naturally drained. At the same time, the floor in the living room behind the wall had a noticeable slope, and the wall was blackened by the cold and moisture penetrating through the rails. The original construction documentation consisted of a few A4 pages with very sketchy drawings and one page of laconic description.