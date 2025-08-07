Green Kilometer Public Park / GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI

-
Architects: GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI
- Area: 10000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Marcello Mariana
-
Manufacturers: iGuzzini, Archiform, Metalco srl, Nola, ZANO
- Lead Team: Tomas Ghisellini, Lucrezia Alemanno
- Design Team: Giorgio Barba, Gianluca Cesari
- Technical Team: Sandro Formignani, Dario Delfino Dovera, Beatrice Bergamini
- City: Mulazzano
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new public park in Mulazzano aims at creating an inclusive and safe urban space, a protected and passable place where the complex of new collective activities that the local community is called to cultivate can be concentrated.