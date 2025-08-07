Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Urbanism
  4. Italy
  5. Green Kilometer Public Park / GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI

Green Kilometer Public Park / GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI

Save
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urbanism, Park, Landscape
Mulazzano, Italy
  • Architects: GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcello Mariana
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  iGuzzini, Archiform, Metalco srl, Nola, ZANO
  • Category: Urbanism, Park, Landscape
  • Lead Team: Tomas Ghisellini, Lucrezia Alemanno
  • Design Team: Giorgio Barba, Gianluca Cesari
  • Technical Team: Sandro Formignani, Dario Delfino Dovera, Beatrice Bergamini
  • City: Mulazzano
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Green Kilometer Public Park / GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI - Image 2 of 31
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. The project for the new public park in Mulazzano aims at creating an inclusive and safe urban space, a protected and passable place where the complex of new collective activities that the local community is called to cultivate can be concentrated.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismLandscape ArchitectureParkLandscapeItaly

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismLandscape ArchitectureParkLandscapeItaly
Cite: "Green Kilometer Public Park / GHISELLINI ARCHITETTI" 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032777/green-kilometer-public-park-ghisellini-architetti> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest FountainsCheck the latest FountainsCheck the latest Fountains

Check the latest Fountains

Top #Tags