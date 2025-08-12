Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Bachgraben Public Pool Restaurant / MET Architects

Bachgraben Public Pool Restaurant / MET Architects

Bachgraben Public Pool Restaurant / MET Architects

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant
Allschwil, Switzerland
  • Architects: MET Architects
  Area:  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  Photographs:
    Photographs:Barbara Bühler
  Manufacturers:
    Manufacturers:  AS Aufzüge, Dynasol, MEGA, Tic, Zahna
  • Project Supervision: Thomas Thalhofer, Roula Moharram
  • Project Lead: Andrea Perletti
  • Design Team: MET Architects
  • Construction Management: Martini Schäfer Baumanagement
  • Structural Engineer: wh-p Ingenieure
  • Electrical Engineer: Eplan
  • Mechanical Engineer: Herrmann + Partner Energietechnik
  • Sanitary Engineer: Bogenschütz
  • City: Allschwil
  • Country: Switzerland
Bachgraben Public Pool Restaurant / MET Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Barbara Bühler

Text description provided by the architects. The Gartenbad Bachgraben public swimming pool was designed by Otto and Walter Senn with engineer Heinz Hossdorf and built in 1962. Its concrete buildings are key examples of post-war modernism and are listed in the Basel-Stadt monument preservation inventory. The service building near the main entrance had seen only partial renovation since its construction and required a full refurbishment. The staff areas no longer met operational needs, and the restaurant had been closed since 2011.

Project gallery

MET Architects
Concrete

Cite: "Bachgraben Public Pool Restaurant / MET Architects" 12 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032776/bachgraben-public-pool-restaurant-met-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

