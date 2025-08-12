Bachgraben Public Pool Restaurant / MET Architects

+ 38

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant

Project Supervision: Thomas Thalhofer, Roula Moharram

Project Lead: Andrea Perletti

Design Team: MET Architects

Construction Management: Martini Schäfer Baumanagement

Structural Engineer: wh-p Ingenieure

Electrical Engineer: Eplan

Mechanical Engineer: Herrmann + Partner Energietechnik

Sanitary Engineer: Bogenschütz

City: Allschwil

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The Gartenbad Bachgraben public swimming pool was designed by Otto and Walter Senn with engineer Heinz Hossdorf and built in 1962. Its concrete buildings are key examples of post-war modernism and are listed in the Basel-Stadt monument preservation inventory. The service building near the main entrance had seen only partial renovation since its construction and required a full refurbishment. The staff areas no longer met operational needs, and the restaurant had been closed since 2011.