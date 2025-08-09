Paradise SE11 Mass Timber Office / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

+ 22

Category: Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Office Lead Architects: Alex Whitbread, Simon Richardson

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Webb Yates

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Engenuiti, MLM & SWECO, Wallace Whittle, ULL Property, OFR, ARUP, RPS, CgMs Heritage, Turley, Paragon, Soundings / Matt + fiona

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Buro Happold

Project Management: Quantem Consulting

General Constructing: Gilbert Ash

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Max Fordham / By Acoustics

Country: United Kingdom

Text description provided by the architects. Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBStudios) has completed Paradise SE11, the UK's lowest embodied carbon mass timber office development. Situated in Lambeth, London, and commissioned by Bywater Properties, this project sets a radical precedent for future urban architecture, not just as a sustainable office, but as a prototype for truly regenerative cities.