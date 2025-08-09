Paradise SE11 Mass Timber Office / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

-
Architects: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Area: 7700 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Andy Stagg Photography
-
Manufacturers: Stora Enso
- Category: Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
- Office Lead Architects: Alex Whitbread, Simon Richardson
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Webb Yates
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Engenuiti, MLM & SWECO, Wallace Whittle, ULL Property, OFR, ARUP, RPS, CgMs Heritage, Turley, Paragon, Soundings / Matt + fiona
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Buro Happold
- Project Management: Quantem Consulting
- General Constructing: Gilbert Ash
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Max Fordham / By Acoustics
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBStudios) has completed Paradise SE11, the UK's lowest embodied carbon mass timber office development. Situated in Lambeth, London, and commissioned by Bywater Properties, this project sets a radical precedent for future urban architecture, not just as a sustainable office, but as a prototype for truly regenerative cities.