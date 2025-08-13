Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA

Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA

Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA - Image 2 of 27Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA - Image 3 of 27Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA - Interior PhotographyNova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, ColumnNova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA - More Images

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Urban Design, Train Station, Public Architecture
Slovenia
  • Architects: SADAR + VUGA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7128
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ana Skobe, Matjaž Prešeren
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Intra Lighting, Jurij Licen, Marca corona
© Matjaž Prešeren
© Matjaž Prešeren

Text description provided by the architects. Nova Gorica (Slovenia) and Gorizia (Italy) form a rare urban condition, two cities separated only by the now seemingly invisible line of a national border. The historic Transalpina Railway Station, opened in 1906, long stood as a symbol of political and spatial separation, located just meters from the border at Piazza Transalpina. This project transforms that threshold into a space of encounter, reimagining railway infrastructure as a platform for connection. It represents a transformative opportunity for Nova Gorica and Gorizia to strengthen their connection and foster positive cross-border exchange.

SADAR + VUGA
Concrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA" 13 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032774/nova-gorica-railway-station-and-vrtaca-underpass-sadar-plus-vuga> ISSN 0719-8884

