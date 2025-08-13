Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA

-
Architects: SADAR + VUGA
- Area: 7128 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ana Skobe, Matjaž Prešeren
-
Manufacturers: Intra Lighting, Jurij Licen, Marca corona
- Category: Urban Design, Train Station, Public Architecture
- Design Team: SADAR + VUGA
- Landscape Architecture: Studio AKKA
- Structural Engineering: Elea iC
- Railway Infrastructure: SŽ
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. Nova Gorica (Slovenia) and Gorizia (Italy) form a rare urban condition, two cities separated only by the now seemingly invisible line of a national border. The historic Transalpina Railway Station, opened in 1906, long stood as a symbol of political and spatial separation, located just meters from the border at Piazza Transalpina. This project transforms that threshold into a space of encounter, reimagining railway infrastructure as a platform for connection. It represents a transformative opportunity for Nova Gorica and Gorizia to strengthen their connection and foster positive cross-border exchange.