Nova Gorica Railway Station and Vrtača Underpass / SADAR + VUGA

Text description provided by the architects. Nova Gorica (Slovenia) and Gorizia (Italy) form a rare urban condition, two cities separated only by the now seemingly invisible line of a national border. The historic Transalpina Railway Station, opened in 1906, long stood as a symbol of political and spatial separation, located just meters from the border at Piazza Transalpina. This project transforms that threshold into a space of encounter, reimagining railway infrastructure as a platform for connection. It represents a transformative opportunity for Nova Gorica and Gorizia to strengthen their connection and foster positive cross-border exchange.