Ilirija Sportcity / LORENZATELIERS

Text description provided by the architects. The Ilirija swimming pool with its 25-meter outdoor pool, designed by Stanko Bloudek in 1929, was dilapidated and no longer met sporting requirements. The listed entrance building was retained. In 1995, the new capital city of Ljubljana decided to build an Olympic 50-meter pool with additional infrastructure. Unlike in many cities, the new Športni Park Ilirija was built in the city center, a sustainable decision that significantly reduces traffic and celebrates the national importance of sport.