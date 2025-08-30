Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Ukraine
  5. Acacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio

Acacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairAcacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, LightingAcacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, GlassAcacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio - Interior PhotographyAcacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Coffee Shop, Hospitality Interiors
Odesa, Ukraine
  • Architects: A-Malysheva Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  47
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yevhen Karev
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  HanStone Quartz, Ideal Lux, LUMİNA, MOLINARI LIVING, Sadolin, TOPCRET
  • Lead Architect: Angelina Malysheva
Acacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Yevhen Karev

Text description provided by the architects. Acacia is a small café and wine bar designed by A-Malysheva studio, situated in a quiet residential neighborhood of Odesa, Ukraine, just a short walk from the Black Sea. With a total area of 47 square meters, the space accommodates just 10–12 guests, creating an intimate and personal atmosphere.

About this office
A-Malysheva Studio
