Acacia Coffee & Wine Bar / A-Malysheva Studio

•
Odesa, Ukraine
-
Architects: A-Malysheva Studio
- Area: 47 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Yevhen Karev
-
Manufacturers: HanStone Quartz, Ideal Lux, LUMİNA, MOLINARI LIVING, Sadolin, TOPCRET
-
Lead Architect: Angelina Malysheva
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop, Hospitality Interiors
- Design Team: A-Malysheva studio
- City: Odesa
- Country: Ukraine
Text description provided by the architects. Acacia is a small café and wine bar designed by A-Malysheva studio, situated in a quiet residential neighborhood of Odesa, Ukraine, just a short walk from the Black Sea. With a total area of 47 square meters, the space accommodates just 10–12 guests, creating an intimate and personal atmosphere.