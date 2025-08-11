Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Norway
  5. 18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN

18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN

Save

18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN - Exterior Photography18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Chair18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN - Image 5 of 3718-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Norway
  • Architects: OFFICE INAINN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  127
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ONI Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fabb, Fjordfiesta, Hunton, Nordan, Schüco, Talgø
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN - Exterior Photography
© ONI Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Built without leveling the land, this hillside residence redefines what it means to build with, rather than on, the landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OFFICE INAINN
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNorway
Cite: "18-07 Holiday Home / OFFICE INAINN" 11 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032771/18-07-holiday-home-office-inainn> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags