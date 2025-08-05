Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MUWA NISEKO / Nikken Sekkei

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hotels
Kutchan, Japan
  • Architects: Nikken Sekkei
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20817
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Forward Stroke inc.
  • Lead Architect: Nikken Sekkei Ltd (Concept design, Schematic Design, Design development, Supervision, including Interior design)
  • Category: Hotels
  • Construction Contractor: Taisei Corporation Sapporo Branch
  • Client: Hanwha Solutions Corporation, Hanwha Japan Co., Ltd., H Properties TMK
  • City: Kutchan
  • Country: Japan
MUWA NISEKO / Nikken Sekkei - Exterior Photography
© Forward Stroke inc.

Text description provided by the architects. This condominium hotel is located in a prime location directly connected to the Niseko Hirafu ski slopes in Hokkaido, Japan. The architecture expresses the characteristics of Niseko and its landscape dotted with small-scale buildings, and the gabled roofs characteristic of Hokkaido's and the greater region's traditional landscape context, while also incorporating the features of "condominium-style development," where each unit has its own owner. By expressing these elements as a collection of gabled roofs, the design achieves both economic efficiency and rationality while preserving the landscape of Niseko. The hotel offers a variety of unique experiences, including guest rooms that blend seamlessly with the landscape, a lobby that frames the natural beauty of Niseko, and an open-air bath with views of Mt. Yōtei. This is an architecture that can only be found in this location.

About this office
Nikken Sekkei
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsJapan
Cite: "MUWA NISEKO / Nikken Sekkei" 05 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032770/muwa-niseko-nikken-sekkei> ISSN 0719-8884

