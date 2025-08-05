MUWA NISEKO / Nikken Sekkei

+ 43

Category: Hotels

Construction Contractor: Taisei Corporation Sapporo Branch

Client: Hanwha Solutions Corporation, Hanwha Japan Co., Ltd., H Properties TMK

City: Kutchan

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This condominium hotel is located in a prime location directly connected to the Niseko Hirafu ski slopes in Hokkaido, Japan. The architecture expresses the characteristics of Niseko and its landscape dotted with small-scale buildings, and the gabled roofs characteristic of Hokkaido's and the greater region's traditional landscape context, while also incorporating the features of "condominium-style development," where each unit has its own owner. By expressing these elements as a collection of gabled roofs, the design achieves both economic efficiency and rationality while preserving the landscape of Niseko. The hotel offers a variety of unique experiences, including guest rooms that blend seamlessly with the landscape, a lobby that frames the natural beauty of Niseko, and an open-air bath with views of Mt. Yōtei. This is an architecture that can only be found in this location.