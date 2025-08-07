Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects

+ 28

Category: Cultural Architecture, Heritage

Lead Team: Ilir Bejleri, Erind Bejleri

Design Team: Rio Kerpaci, Klodjana Demaj Beqiraj, Olsi Plasa

General Constructing: FUSHA sh.p.k.

City: Tiranë

Country: Albania

More Specs

Less Specs

The Mosaic of Tirana is a significant part of Albania's cultural heritage, offering a glimpse into the country's ancient past. Situated near the city center, the site faces challenges stemming from urban development pressures and the need for both preservation and revitalization.