Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects

•
Tiranë, Albania
-
Architects: SONarchitects
- Area: 990 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Besart Cani
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Heritage
- Lead Team: Ilir Bejleri, Erind Bejleri
- Design Team: Rio Kerpaci, Klodjana Demaj Beqiraj, Olsi Plasa
- General Constructing: FUSHA sh.p.k.
- City: Tiranë
- Country: Albania
The Mosaic of Tirana is a significant part of Albania's cultural heritage, offering a glimpse into the country's ancient past. Situated near the city center, the site faces challenges stemming from urban development pressures and the need for both preservation and revitalization.