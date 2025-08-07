Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Albania
  5. Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects

Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects

Save

Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects - ConcreteMozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects - Exterior Photography, ConcreteMozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects - Image 4 of 33Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects - Interior Photography, ConcreteMozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Heritage
Tiranë, Albania
  • Architects: SONarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  990
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Besart Cani
  • Lead Team: Ilir Bejleri, Erind Bejleri
  • Design Team: Rio Kerpaci, Klodjana Demaj Beqiraj, Olsi Plasa
  • General Constructing: FUSHA sh.p.k.
  • City: Tiranë
  • Country: Albania
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects - Concrete
© Besart Cani

The Mosaic of Tirana is a significant part of Albania's cultural heritage, offering a glimpse into the country's ancient past. Situated near the city center, the site faces challenges stemming from urban development pressures and the need for both preservation and revitalization.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SONarchitects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureHeritageAlbania

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureHeritageAlbania
Cite: "Mozaic of Tirana Cultural Intervention / SONarchitects" 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032769/mozaic-of-tirana-cultural-intervention-sonarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags