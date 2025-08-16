Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Suzhou Snow Peak Cafe / KiKi ARCHi

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop Interiors
Suzhou, China
  • Architects: KiKi ARCHi
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ruijing Photo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:   Youki Stainless Steel, AnKaLamu, Snow Peak, vanlei
  • Lead Architects: Yoshihiko Seki
Suzhou Snow Peak Cafe / KiKi ARCHi - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Ruijing Photo

Text description provided by the architects. Snow Peak Cafe is nestled within a two-story red brick building in MATRO Luxury Centre in Suzhou, adjacent to the northern edge of the Humble Administrator's Garden. Once 22 red-brick warehouses built in the 1950s, the site has been reimagined into the classical gardens of Suzhou, where architectural order meets the organic flow of nature — a quiet balance of industrial memory and natural ease. Responding to this unique urban fabric, the architect grounded the design in Snow Peak's core philosophy of "Embrace Your Nature," using spatial strategy and material articulation to interpret the essence of nature and freedom.

Project gallery

About this office
KiKi ARCHi
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsChina
Cite: "Suzhou Snow Peak Cafe / KiKi ARCHi" 16 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032764/suzhou-snow-peak-cafe-kiki-archi> ISSN 0719-8884

© Ruijing Photo

Snow Peak Cafe 苏州 / KiKi 建筑设计事务所

