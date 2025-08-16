Suzhou Snow Peak Cafe / KiKi ARCHi

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Snow Peak Cafe is nestled within a two-story red brick building in MATRO Luxury Centre in Suzhou, adjacent to the northern edge of the Humble Administrator's Garden. Once 22 red-brick warehouses built in the 1950s, the site has been reimagined into the classical gardens of Suzhou, where architectural order meets the organic flow of nature — a quiet balance of industrial memory and natural ease. Responding to this unique urban fabric, the architect grounded the design in Snow Peak's core philosophy of "Embrace Your Nature," using spatial strategy and material articulation to interpret the essence of nature and freedom.